Whether you’re new to the craze or you’re an expert now, you might be wondering how to cook meat in the air fryer.

Experts at Campbells Meat, an online butcher, have shared tips on how to cook steak in the air fryer, ideal for a family dinner or a date night in.

You might even want to cook your Sunday roast in the air fryer - see our explainer here for tips.

Steak can be cooked in the air fryer - here's how (Image: Getty Images)

How to cook steak in the air fryer

If you fancy cooking a steak in the air fryer, here’s how you can.

The experts at Campbells Meat say that an air fryer can create a juicy and crispy exterior for steaks.

Cooking instructions:

Preheat the air fryer to 200-230C

Season your steak with salt, pepper and a little bit of oil

Cook for 6-10 minutes per side, depending on the thickness and how done you’d like it cooked

Use a meat thermometer to make sure it reaches your preferred internal temperature - 52°C for rare, 57°C for medium-rare, 63°C for medium, 66°C for medium/well and 71°C for well done

You can find more recipes and instructions to cook different meats via the Campbells Meat website.