The payments can provide a much-needed boost for pensioners as the colder months roll in and the time comes to crank up the heating.

Millions of eligible households will have received a letter informing them of how much their Winter Fuel Payments will be worth and which bank account it will be paid into already.

Most payments will be made between November and December.

However, if you have not received a letter or payment by January 26, 2024, and believe you are eligible for the support, you should contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

This is everything you need to know about Winter Fuel Payments in 2023/24.

Am I eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment?





You can get a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born before September 25, 1957.

You will usually need to live in the UK, though some circumstances may mean you are eligible if you live abroad.

You will not be eligible if any of the following apply to you:

have been in hospital getting free treatment for more than a year

need permission to enter the UK and your granted leave says that you cannot claim public funds

were in prison for the whole of the week of 18 to 24 September 2023

And those living in care homes will be eligible unless both of the following apply:

you get Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

you lived in a care home for the whole time from 26 June to 24 September 2023

How much is the Winter Fuel Payment?





Government guidance states: “You’ll get a letter in October or November telling you how much Winter Fuel Payment you’ll get, if you’re eligible.

“If you do not get a letter but think you are eligible, check if you need to make a claim.

“The amount you get is based on when you were born and your circumstances between 18 to 24 September 2023. This is called the ‘qualifying week’.”

This is how much you could be paid depending on your circumstances.

I live alone or with no one else eligible for Winter Fuel Payment

£500 if you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£600 if you were born before 25 September 1943

I live with someone else eligible for Winter Fuel Payment

If you receive Pension Credit, JSA, ESA or Income Support, you will get:

£500 if both of you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£600 if one or both of you were born before 25 September 1943

If you receive none of the above benefits you will receive:

£250 if you and the person you live with were both born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£250 if you were born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957 but the person you live with was born before 25 September 1943

£350 if you were born before 25 September 1943 but the person you live with was born between 25 September 1943 and 24 September 1957

£300 if you and the person you live with were both born before 25 September 1943

I live in a care home