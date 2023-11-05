The series is presented by Zoe Ball and features Samantha Barks, Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware as judges.

The aim of the show is to find two unknown musical theatre performers to star in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

It will culminate in a live grand finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End.

It is with a heavy heart, we'll be saying goodbye to our lovable, cheeky chap @darcyjames24 💔



We hope to see you on a West End stage soon! #MammaMiaDream pic.twitter.com/ssc28QpL1p — MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream (@mammamiadream) November 5, 2023

There were 14 contestants from the start with seven women looking to win the role of Sophie and seven men looking to win the role of Sky.

Maddy was eliminated in the second episode of the series during 'Sophie Week' and during 'Sky Week' Darcy was the one to go.

The Skys were put through their paces in a number of challenges involving recreating scenes from the 2008 film and various dancing and singing tasks.

In the end, Darcy didn't do enough to impress the judges and was eliminated from the programme.

Fans reacted to his departure on X, formerly known as Twitter, with one being quite surprised saying: "WHAT?? over the guy who doesn’t even care about theatre?? okay…"

Another expressed similar sentiments, saying: "So unexpected, gutted for Darcy he shouldn’t be going this early on."

Meanwhile, one shared: "Well done Darcy you should be proud of yourself! Don't give up singing or performing keep it up!"

Another said: "Aw Darcy! What a sweetheart hope he does well career wise!"

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Sundays