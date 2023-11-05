The series is presented by Zoe Ball, and features Samantha Barks, Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware as judges.

The aim of the show is to find two unknown musical theatre performers to star in the production.

It will culminate in a live grand finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End.

Here are the 14 performers (seven for each role) who are hoping to emerge victorious as they take on numerous acting and musical tests for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream contestants

The Sophies

Desmonda

Desmonda, 27, from Indonesia took a real interest in musical theatre around 11 years ago.

When she began university, she co-founded a musical theatre community called Jakarta Performing Arts Community and performed amateur productions.

Esme

Esme, 22, from Chester left school at 16 to go train in musical theatre at a college in Liverpool, which is where she found her love for the industry.

Leah

Leah, 20, from Redcar started out at a local dance school which got very expensive, before she found a more affordable Performing Arts Group.

Discussing her career so far she said: "I then went to college to study performing arts and I met some of my best friends and we are now at university together."

Maddy

Maddy, 20, from Bolton has recently graduated from Urdang, admitting she is "very fresh into the industry".

She got into musical theatre quite late at the age of 17.

Maisie

Maisie, 22, from Margate has loved the character of Sophie ever since she first watched Mamma Mia!

She was put into musical theatre classes with her sisters at a young age and that's where she fell in love with it.

Stephanie

Stephanie, 22, from St Albans began performing when she was very young, and always used to sing and dance Disney songs with her sister in their living room.

She joined Tring Park School of the Performing Arts in 2012 for seven years before graduating from the Guildford School of Acting in 2022.

Stevie

Stevie, 22, from Glasgow didn't start in musical theatre until she was 15 years old after auditioning for the Musical Theatre course at The Dance School of Scotland.

She got the theatre bug when she performed in an amateur version of We Will Rock You.

The Skys

Callum

Callum, 22, from Oxfordshire, went to drama school and trained at Rose Bruford for three years, and Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream was his first-ever musical theatre audition.

Craig

Craig, 26, from Perthshire began training after school when he was six years old and continued to do that all through school and high school.

He studied at the Guildford School of Acting and graduated in 2018 and went to perform on a cruise ship for a year.

Darcy

Darcy, 23, from Hampshire studied at the London College Music for three years and studied musical theatre and has been auditioning ever since.

Marcellus

Marcellus, 36, from High Wycombe has worked in musical theatre but hasn't quite got to a leading role on stage yet.

Owen

Owen, 25 from Belfast began singing lessons when he was 13 and they sang musical theatre songs.

A few months after he began singing lessons, his mum took him on a trip to London where they went to see Phantom of the Opera which inspired his passion to work in theatre.

Tobias

Tobias, 22, from Somerset went to the Guildford School of Acting and studied the musical theatre course.

A few months after graduating, he worked on a pantomime and then worked for the Strictly Theatre Company on Giovanni Pernice's tour, where he was a lead male vocalist and dancer.

Zachkiel

Zachkiel is a 21-year-old from London who started performing musical theatre when he was seven years old.

He then did LAMDA exams, getting a distinction in his first one and was then encouraged by his teacher to pursue acting.

After that, he went to the BRIT School for four years and studied musical theatre and in his third year, he was chosen to do a professional job with Drew McOnie, choreographer of In The Heights and got to open the Evening Standard Awards.