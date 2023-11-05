Anglo Scottish Finance pulled together data from Google’s Keyword Planner to see which classic cars were searched for the most per month in the UK.

Dan Reavley, Head of Vehicle Finance at Anglo Scottish, said: “In the UK, there’s a great demand for vintage and classic cars.

"There’s no doubting the head-turning prestige of some of the cars on this list – and some of them might be more affordable than you think!”

Classic and vintage cars are popular in the UK (Image: Canva)

UK's most popular classic cars

The eight most popular classic cars in the UK according to the data extracted by Anglo Scottish Finance are as follows:

1. Porsche 911 - 74,000 monthly searches

2. BMW E30 - 27,100 monthly searches

2= Volkswagen Beetle - 27,100 monthly searches

4. Lamborghini Countach - 22,200 monthly searches

5. Ford Escort - 18,100 monthly searches

6. Jaguar E-type - 14,800 monthly searches

6= Aston Martin DB5 - 14,800 monthly searches

8. Reliant Robin - 12,100 monthly searches

The Porsche 911 was seen as the most popular classic car in the UK, with it having significantly more monthly searches than even the second-place BMW E30.

Described as a "feat of German engineering and design mastery" by Anglo Scottish Finance it was introduced to the world in 1964.

The model is still made to this day, has been used for racing extensively and was voted fifth in a 1999 poll of the Car of the Century.

A bit further down the list in fourth place is the Lamborghini Countach, which some people may recognise from featuring in the Martin Scorsese film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

In terms of other cars featured in popular media, the Austin Powers films made use of the Jaguar E-Type, with its ubiquitous style leaving an impression on many.

The Aston Martin DB5 was made famous after being included in Goldfinger (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images)

Of course, there is also the Aston Martin DB5, made famous in the James Bond films after first being driven in 1964's Goldfinger.

Finally, a unique choice for the last slot on the list is the Reliant Robin, with the three-wheeled car having earned notoriety for its unusual design choice.

It was offered in several versions (Mk1, Mk2 and Mk3) over a period of 30 years.