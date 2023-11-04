Winners of the show earn themselves a recording contract with a major studio as well as some prize money but does it always propel them to more success?

Here is a full list of winners for The Voice UK from 2012 to 2022, ahead of the 2023 series.

Full list of winners for The Voice UK?





2022

Anthonia Edwards won The Voice in 2022 after being coached by Sir Tom Jones.

2021

Craig Eddie was revealed as the winner of The Voice UK 2021 after being coached by Anne-Marie.

2020

Blessing Chitapa triumphed in 2020 during the virtual audience vote with the show taking place during the Covid pandemic.

2019

Molly Hocking won The Voice UK in 2019 after being coached by Olly Murs.

Since winning the show, Molly has continued to write songs and perform online.

2018

Ruti Olajugbagbe beat out the bookies favourite Donel Mangena in the 2018 series after mentored by Tom Jones.

Following her win she signed a recording deal with Polydor records and her debut single 'Dreams' reached number 14 on the UK Singles Chart.

2017

Mo Adeniran was led to success in 2017 by US singer Jennifer Hudson.

He released the song 'Globetrotter' as a digital download under the performer name Mo Jamil in April 2017.

2016

Kevin Simm emerged victorious in 2016 after being mentored by Ricky Wilson.

His winner's single All You Good Friends eventually peaked at No. 24 in the charts.

However, his first solo album Recover failed to reach the Top 40 in the UK Album Chart.

2015

Stevie McCrorie won in 2015 after being mentored by Ricky Wilson and was quickly snapped up by music label, Decca.

He managed to get a No.6 hit with his debut single Lost Stars, and the following year he released an album titled Big World, which reached No. 35 in the Digital Downloads Chart.

2014

Jermain Jackman was the third winner of The Voice UK after being coached by will.i.am.

His first single And I Am Telling You only reached No.75 while his first album sold just over 600 copies in its first week, The Sun reports.

2013

Andrea Begley became the second winner of The Voice UK after beating out Leah McFall and Mike Ward in the final.

She was mentored by Danny O'Donogue, and since the show has released a number of singles independently as well as the album 'Soul of a Songbird'.

2012

Leanne Mitchell was the first winner of The Voice UK, after being mentored by Danny O'Donoghue.

However, after the show her self-titled debut record failed to make it into the Top 100 and she was dropped by her label.