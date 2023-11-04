Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Will.i.am, and Olly Murs are back looking for musical talent that will see the win a recording contract with Universal Records.

Additionally, for whoever emerges victorious in the show they will also receive a £50,000 cash prize and a luxury holiday.

There is a twist to the 2023 series as groups are allowed for the first time, instead of just individual performers.

Here is a bit of background on the judges for The Voice UK 2023.

Who are the judges on The Voice Uk 2023?





Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones appeared on The Voice UK as a judge when it started in 2012 and also featured in 2013, 2014 and 2015, before he was replaced by Boy George when the show aired on the BBC.

He later returned in 2017 when the show moved to ITV, the Radio Times reports.

The 83-year-old is known for his baritone voice as well as being able to perform in a range of musical genres.

Some of his most famous songs include 'Delilah', 'Green Green Grass of Home', 'What's New Pussycat?' and 'It's Not Unusual'.

Anne-Marie

The singer-songwriter Anne-Marie came to public knowledge following her feature on Clean Bandit's Rockabye as well as her own singles such as 'Alarm', 'Ciao Adios', 'Friends', '2002', and 'Don't Play'.

She joined The Voice UK in 2021, replacing former coach Meghan Trainor.

Will.i.am

Will.i.am has been a judge on The Voice UK since it started back in 2012, as well as having appeared on The Voice Australia and The Voice Kids.

The judge rose to fame as the lead member of Black Eyed Peas and has had a number of hit singles and albums over the course of his career.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs rose to fame after he appeared in The X Factor, finishing as runner-up in the 2009 series.

Following the show, Murs released his self-titled album, which entered number two on the UK Albums Chart.

He has been a judge on The Voice UK since 2018 but will be leaving after the 2023 series.