Emma Willis returns to present the programme whilst Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Will.i.am, and Olly Murs are all back as judges.

There is a twist to the 2023 series as groups are allowed for the first time, instead of just individual performers.

The winner of the show will receive a recording contract with Universal Records as well as a massive £50k cash prize and a luxury holiday.

Where is The Voice UK filmed?





The Voice UK is filmed at the Dock10 studio as part of the MediaCityUK complex in Salford near Manchester.

Filming for the 2023 series actually began all the way back in December 2022, as all of the show is pre-recorded.

How does The Voice UK work?





The first stage of The Voice UK is the blind auditions, where all of the judges are turned away from the performer.

They are basing their judgement purely on the performer's voice and can then press a button in front of them to swing around to indicate they want to mentor the individual.

If more than one judge swings around the performer gets a choice of who they are mentored by.

Each judge must recruit a certain number of singers and develop them to go up against other singers in 'battles'.

During the 'battles' the coaches will pit two of their own acts against each other to sing a duet in front of a studio audience, Wall to Wall reports.

Immediately after the vocal face-off, the coach must choose which artist will advance in the contest.

After the 'battles' come the live shows where the top artists from each team will compete against each other during live broadcasts.

The television audience will vote to save one artist on each team, leaving the coach to decide who to save and who goes home.

Each mentor will have his/her best artist left to compete in the final, with one emerging as the winner.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.