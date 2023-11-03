Now in their fourth week in the house, Big Brother contestants first entered on October 8 and since the start, four have been evicted so far.

Farida became the first housemate to be evicted followed by Zak in week two. Hallie became the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house and then followed Kerry.

The Sun reported before the show's airing that the 75-minute long show would contain such strong language and aggression that ITV bosses felt it necessary to impose a warning to prepare viewers for the action to come.

First look and rundown for tonight's double eviction episode of #BBUK on ITV2. More details:https://t.co/5eeilXDkvh — Big Brother Zone (@tvzonebbuk) November 3, 2023

It comes after an explosive argument in the TV abode on Thursday night between Trish and Paul.

The warning said: "It's getting heated in the Big Brother House tonight. With strong language and some nudity.”

A source said: “While it’s not the first time a warning has run before Big Brother, which habitually contains swearing or adult conversation, bosses felt it important that viewers were prepared for the action that was coming up in the episode.

“It’s fair to say it might be triggering for some viewers and it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

In tonight's episode, Yinrun was rewarded with her very own party after passing a task, but she could only invite six housemates.

She chooses Chanelle, Jenkin, Tom, Trish, Dylan and Noky, leaving Olivia and Paul particularly disgruntled as they look on at the party from the upstairs area. Paul starts throwing balls of cling film down at the party, saying: "Your little d**khead party, I’m sick of it."

So who was evicted?





Dylan, Noky, Paul and Trish were all up for eviction.

The 5th evicted was Paul. The 6th evicted was Dylan.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX.