After all, although heating bills are lower than last year, Brits up and down the country will still be struggling over the coming months when it comes to keeping their homes warm.

Some, unfortunately, have to sacrifice warmth to save on costs, which makes drying a load of washing very difficult.

If you're looking for an effective way to dry your clothes without using a tumble dryer or heating a radiator, we have a few suggestions you might want to try out.

Dehumidifiers are a powerful weapon when it comes to tackling condensation, damp and mould.



But it’s important to use them correctly to maximise their potential.



4 ways of drying your washing:

Take heavy items to the launderette - Spending £2 to £3 once a week alongside air-drying could save you time and money.

Towel-dry your clothes before hanging - This may sound odd but wrapping your clothes in a towel is a really effective way of removing excess water and saving on drying time at no extra cost.

Dig out your desktop fan - The fan will circulate the air, helping to dry your clothes faster and fend off mould.

Use a dehumidifier - Dehumidifiers draw excess moisture from the air, and many people swear by them when it comes to helping prevent condensation and damp problems.

What the experts have to say:

Express.co.uk spoke to heating and energy expert, Matthew Jenkins from My Job Quote about the cheapest ways to dry laundry.

Matthew said: “One of the main advantages is that heated airers typically cost less to operate than tumble dryers.

“You should be aware that contemporary tumble dryers are made to be more cost-effective. The amount of wattage a tumble dryer needs per hour affects how much a cycle costs to run, and they can dry clothes considerably quicker than a hot airer.

“The fact that heated airers come in various sizes and weights allows you to select one that complements your washing preferences and home design.

“You can dry a fair amount of laundry at once if you use the bar on your heated airer wisely.

“In addition, you can dry more with a larger airer, which saves electricity and drying time. For instance, larger heated airers can dry up to 15kg of clothing.”

He continued: “Users adore heated airers since you can store them out of the way.

“Whatever airer you purchase, it will be simple to pop it away and get it back out when you need it.

“In addition, most heated airers fold practically in half when they are in their compact state, making them easy to store. This feature is quite useful if you don't have much space in your home.”

Logic tells me when using a dehumidifier to dry laundry, it will be best to put it in the smallest room for highest effect



Ive Squeezed it in the cloak room and powering the dehumidifier with the @bluetti_inc AC200



All to test if it takes less time to dry in a smaller room pic.twitter.com/oTdUK8bVH2 — The EV Puzzle (@EVPuzzle) November 1, 2023

For those that choose to use a normal airer, Matthew revealed how to minimise dampness in a property - especially for anyone choosing to turn their heating off altogether this autumn and winter.

“It would help if you first increased airflow where you'll be hanging the wet garments to prevent wetness while drying laundry,” he said.

“Place your clothes horse in an area with good airflow, and for 15 minutes, leave a window or door open to improve ventilation. You can immediately increase the ventilation in your home by allowing fresh air to circulate.

“Consider investing in a dehumidifier if the temperature is too low for you. Also, consider opening the windows for a cool breeze. Removing extra moisture from the air will aid in hastening the drying of your clothing.

“It is often tempting to let washing pile up and wash everything at once to save time, but overloading a washing machine can make the clothing wetter after the cycle is complete, making drying time longer and increasing the amount of moisture in the air.

“Similarly, spacing out your washing loads can help keep your garments from smelling musty. When clothing sits on a clothes horse overloaded for an extended period to dry, they frequently start to smell wet. Your laundry will dry faster and won't smell as bad if you spread the clothes out,” he added.