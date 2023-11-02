Channel 4 has been announcing who will be joining the cast over the last few days as the episode is set to air at the end of this week.

Earlier this year, Davina McCall, Michael Douglas, Katherine Ryan and Chris Packham CBE were among those who provided hours of entertainment throughout the last Celebrity Gogglebox season.

When is the Celebrity Gogglebox special on TV?





Say hello to actors @stephengraham73, @hannahwalters74 and their children Grace and Alfie, who will be joining #Gogglebox for this Friday's @SU2CUK special! 👋📺👀 pic.twitter.com/uU5KXmRGcf — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) October 31, 2023

The 30-minute programme will air on Channel 4 from 8.30pm on Friday, November 3.

It will follow on from the broadcaster's main charity show Stand Up To Cancer: The Takeover which begins at 7pm.

The synopsis on Radio Times says: “Live from London, Davina McCall, Adam Hills, Joe Lycett and Munya Chawawa kick off the charity's eighth televised fundraising special.

“Together, they'll take over London's awe-inspiring Francis Crick Institute, a renowned hub for pioneering biomedical research, to celebrate the staggering breakthroughs in cancer research made possible by public donations.

“Hilarious comedy talent and celebrity supporters of the campaign join forces to bang the drum for SU2C, and the Prince of Wales pays a heartfelt tribute to 'Bowelbabe', the late Deborah James.”

Full cast for Celebrity Gogglebox special so far

Boiling Point stars Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters were among the first couple to be announced for Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday.

The pair will settle down on the sofa with their children, Grace and Alfie and will be appearing alongside other famous faces sharing their opinions on the latest TV instalments.

Say hello to @NicoleScherzy and Thom Evans! 🤩



We can’t wait to see them on our star-studded special of #Gogglebox for @SU2CUK this Friday 🥳📺👀



⏰ 8.30pm & 9:30pm

📺 @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/0jXKCH060W — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) November 2, 2023

Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders and The Wright Way actress Beattie Edmondson have also been added to the line-up.

Comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade will also give viewers their thoughts on TV shows from the last week.

Finally, the latest celeb duo to be revealed for the Celebrity Gogglebox special this week are Pussycat Dolls icon Nicole Scherzinger and Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

Further celebrity guests for the Gogglebox special may be announced in due course.