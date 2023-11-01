Soap fans will now have to wait for a couple of years to see who will be crowned Best British Soap or Best Villain of the Year when it returns to our TV screens in 2025.

It comes after TV royalty Jane McDonald presented the British Soap Awards for the first time this year after usual host Phillip Schofield resigned from all his ITV duties in May.

ITV says it 'looks forward' to return of the British Soap Awards in 2025

In a statement to The Mirror, an ITV spokesperson said: "The British Soap Awards won't be on air in 2024 but is set to return in 2025.

“The show was fantastically received in 2023, achieving consolidated figures of 2.9 million and doubling its audience year on year, so we look forward to the show's return."

Although there has been no reason given for the shock news, the ceremony which has been dubbed “soap's biggest night out” has been running since 1999.

The first show of its kind was presented by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Congratulations to Danielle Harold @bbceastenders winning the award for Best Leading Performer! ✨🏆#britishsoapawards2023 pic.twitter.com/1Tui0FLGrJ — British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 6, 2023

Matthew Kelly, Des O'Connor, Melanie Sykes, Paul O'Grady and Fern Britton also presented the British Soap Awards over the years.

The popular award show celebrates the best moments from soaps throughout the year.

In 2023, Coronation Street took home the Best Single Episode and Scene of the Year for their acid attack storyline.

Doctors actors Chris Walker and Jan Pearson took home the Best On-screen Partnership gong for their performances as Rob and Karen Hollins in the daytime programme.

However, the BBC recently announced the medical drama will be coming to an end after 23 years.

Meanwhile, Aaron Thiara (Ravi Gulati) from EastEnders was named Villain of the Year.

EastEnders also claimed four wins, which included the famous Best Soap category.

The British Soap Awards also paid tribute to those who have sadly died in 2023.

Comedian Paul O’Grady, Barbara Young from Coronation Street and Andy Devine from Emmerdale were among those who were honoured.