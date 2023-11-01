So far in the ITV series, four housemates have been evicted and now a further two names are set to be added to the list on the first double eviction in Friday's Live Eviction show.

The first Big Brother housemate to be evicted was Farida followed by Zak in week two.

In week three, Hallie was voted out by the public followed by Kerry during the Big Brother Halloween task.

Now, for the first time in the ITV reboot, four housemates face eviction in a shocking twist to the reality TV show.

Find out who is up for elimination in week four of Big Brother below.

Who is up for eviction in week four of Big Brother?





This week, the four Big Brother housemates up for eviction are Dylan, Noky, Paul and Trish.

The group will all public vote ahead of Friday night’s live eviction, airing on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Dylan received seven nominations from Henry, Noky, Chanelle, Matty, Jenkin, Yinrun and Trish.

Whilst Noky received six nominations from Olivia, Jenkin, Dylan, Paul, Jordan and Tom.

Trish received five nominations from Olivia, Chanelle, Dylan, Paul and Tom.

Lastly, Paul received four nominations from Noky, Henry, Yinrun and Trish.

Friday night will see two housemates be evicted from the Big Brother house and viewers can then watch AJ Odudu and Will Best grill the evictees in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

As First announced on Big Brother: Late & Live, this Friday will be the first DOUBLE Eviction of the Series! 🚨



Drop your Nominations predictions below! #BBLL #BBUK — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 31, 2023

How to vote on evictions in Big Brother 2023

Viewers will be able to cast their vote on evictions via the Big Brother app which can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

On the ITV website, it says: "Users will have to click on the button ‘Vote Now’ in the app, and will be redirected to www.itv.com/vote (the “website”).

"Users should follow the instructions to cast their vote for each voting window. Users will be required to register on the website before being able to vote."

People who use the app to vote will be limited to five votes per registered mobile number per voting window.

Each voting window will close at a time indicated in the relevant episode.

ITV adds: "Any votes unused by the end of each voting window will be lost and cannot be claimed for use in the next voting window."

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.