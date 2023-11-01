The “thrilling and high tension” original crime thriller series will be made up of eight episodes and include stars such as Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton and Eddie Izzard.

It has been directed by filmmaker J Blakeson who is behind the likes of I Care A Lot and The Disappearance of Alice Creed.

Culprits is also executively produced by J Blakeson alongside Stephen Garrett who is known for his work on The Undoing and The Night Manager.

What is Culprits on Disney+ UK about?





Disney+ explains: “Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind.

“Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one.

“Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?”

See the full cast list for Culprits on Disney+

Just some of the cast who will be appearing in Culprits have starred in Good Omens, The King’s Man and Victoria and Abdul to name a few.

Gemma Arterton will play the role of Dianne on Culprits (Image: Disney+)

The full cast list is as follows:

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett – Joe

Gemma Arterton – Dianne

Kirby Howell-Baptiste – Officer

Niamh Algar – Psycho/Specialist/Inga Beatrice

Kamel El Basha – Youssef

Tara Abboud – Azar

Kevin Vidal – Jules

Ned Dennehy – Devil

Eddie Izzard – Vincent

Watch the trailer for Culprits on Disney+

When is Culprits on Disney+ in the UK?





Culprits will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK from November 8.

Each of the eight episodes will be approximately 55 minutes long.

Disney+ has launched a new subscription tier from today (November 1) which will introduce adverts during its TV programmes and films.

The new ad-supported option will allow viewers to access the streaming platform’s content for a cheaper price of £4.99 compared with its ad-free plans.

The more expensive ad-free tiers include the standard package at £7.99, or £79.90 annually.