Culprits will be one of the latest additions to Disney+ UK when it premieres on the popular streaming platform next week.
The “thrilling and high tension” original crime thriller series will be made up of eight episodes and include stars such as Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton and Eddie Izzard.
It has been directed by filmmaker J Blakeson who is behind the likes of I Care A Lot and The Disappearance of Alice Creed.
Culprits is also executively produced by J Blakeson alongside Stephen Garrett who is known for his work on The Undoing and The Night Manager.
What is Culprits on Disney+ UK about?
Disney+ explains: “Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind.
“Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one.
“Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?”
See the full cast list for Culprits on Disney+
Just some of the cast who will be appearing in Culprits have starred in Good Omens, The King’s Man and Victoria and Abdul to name a few.
The full cast list is as follows:
- Nathan Stewart-Jarrett – Joe
- Gemma Arterton – Dianne
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste – Officer
- Niamh Algar – Psycho/Specialist/Inga Beatrice
- Kamel El Basha – Youssef
- Tara Abboud – Azar
- Kevin Vidal – Jules
- Ned Dennehy – Devil
- Eddie Izzard – Vincent
Watch the trailer for Culprits on Disney+
When is Culprits on Disney+ in the UK?
Culprits will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK from November 8.
Each of the eight episodes will be approximately 55 minutes long.
Disney+ has launched a new subscription tier from today (November 1) which will introduce adverts during its TV programmes and films.
The new ad-supported option will allow viewers to access the streaming platform’s content for a cheaper price of £4.99 compared with its ad-free plans.
The more expensive ad-free tiers include the standard package at £7.99, or £79.90 annually.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here