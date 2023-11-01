A sneak peek of the long-waited clip was shown on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier today.

The advert begins with a group of Asda colleagues nattering in the staff room as they hear gargling sounds before going to investigate.

Taking a wander through a festive warehouse full of all the Christmas decorations and gifts you could imagine, the trio comes across a door with a sign on it that reads: “MB inside. Do not open till 1.11.23.”

The gargling sounds become louder and as the door opens into a dark room, Michael Bublé appears under a spotlight.

Immediately he bursts into song and begins singing the ultimate festive anthem ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'.

The Asda advert then says: “Pop the Bublé, it’s officially Christmas.”

“Shall we?”, Buble implores at the end with a smile as he puts on his staff badge.

Watch Asda’s Christmas advert trailer 2023 starring Michael Bublé

Asda chief customer officer David Hills said: “At Asda, we absolutely love Christmas and this year we’re once again on a mission to bring that warm, festive feeling to households across the UK.

“Today, we’re putting the speculation to rest and confirming that the legend that is Michael Bublé is partnering with us this Christmas to put on a showstopping performance.

“With Bublé’s undeniable ability to spread seasonal smiles and our commitment to quality, at great value, we’re a match made in heaven, proving Asda is a one-stop shop for families seeking magic this Christmas.”

When will the Asda Christmas advert for 2023 be on TV?





Asda is set to air the full 90-second Christmas advert for this year on Saturday, November 4.

It has been made by Havas London, the same agency that created Asda’s Elf special last year.