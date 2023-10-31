Now in its fourth week, Big Brother contestants first entered on October 8 and since the start, three have been evicted so far.

Farida became the first housemate to be evicted followed by Zak in week two and Hallie in week three.

In this week's special Halloween task, Dylan, Kerry and Olivia all faced eviction.

The trio was chosen by Noky and Trish who were 'possessed' by evil Big Brother.

The public got to vote for who to evict on the Big Brother app, but who did the public save and who was evicted from the house?

Kerry became the fourth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

After an episode saw housemates face their bigger fears in Room 101, Kerry was left exiting in a coffin.

Ahead of joining Big Brother, Kerry shared: "I'm quite plugged in and I've got quite a bit of emotional intelligence so I think I'll know if someone is having a rubbish day and we'll have a chat.

"I'm quite inquisitive and nosy. I'm also really, really looking forward to the challenges and the tasks."

Watch Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX.