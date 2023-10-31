Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc shared the statement last night, saying they were "utterly devastated" by the news.

In the statement, which was published in People magazine, the stars wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The tribute went on to add: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane share emotional tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's struggles with drugs and alcohol over his career were long documented with the star finding fame in the hugely popular sitcom Friends in 1994.

The cast remained close well after the show ended and in 2021 they all starred in the highly televised reunion special.

Speaking on Good Morning America about the special, Matthew said: “I knew it was going to be a really seriously emotional experience, and it has been.”

Show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane also shared their tribute to the late star, writing that he was “always the funniest person in the room”.

They added: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

His family also released a statement, saying: “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."