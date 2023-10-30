Evicted housemates Farida, Zak and Hallie returned in the form of ghosts as part of Big Brother's Halloween task.

In the task, all current housemates were sent to 'Room 101' where an Ouija board appeared and three names were made, spelling out the evicted housemates.

In turn, each former Big Brother housemate appeared and shared a statement regarding a current housemate.

Big Brother viewers shocked as evicted housemates return

Which Housemates do you think these familiar spirits are talking about? 👀 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/1F0WvYuTM0 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 30, 2023

Starting with Farida, who was the first to be evicted, she shared that an older housemate was manipulating the younger housemates and talking about them behind their backs.

The conversation quickly turned to Kerry as many accused the NHS manager whilst Kerry accused DJ Dylan.

The ghost of Zak shared that a quiet Big Brother housemate was manipulating others seeing fingers quickly point at Yinrun and Matty.

Last but not least, Hallie said that one Big Brother housemate was two-faced as the accusation hit Jenkin and Chanelle.

Viewers of Big Brother were quick to take to X, formally Twitter, to show their love for the drama created by the evicted ghosts.

As one viewer said: "Zak needs to come through and help Noky" whilst another added: "no wayyyy Farida's back, I'm cryingkerry's face too plz."

One Big Brother fan said: "I’m screaming at this episode man."

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.