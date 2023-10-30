Some will head for large, professionally organised fireworks displays, but others will choose to host their celebrations at home.

Whilst for many it is deemed safe and okay to set off fireworks in their private garden, for those that rent, it is not always simple.

As often tenants can find themselves in deep water as they unknowingly break their tenancy agreement by setting off fireworks for Bonfire Night.

So renters don't get caught out, experts from estate and lettings agent, Barrows and Forrester have shared some key advice ahead of Bonfire Night.

Can you set off fireworks in rental properties?





According to Barrows and Forrester, tenants can often find their answer to whether they can host a bonfire party at home can usually be found within the tenancy agreement.

Most rental agreements prohibit any kind of bonfires in the garden, and the same will likely apply to fireworks.

Check before you set off fireworks. (Image: Getty)

However, if your contract does not contain any specific language on the matter, you could still get in trouble for going ahead with a celebration.

The experts add that they advise tenants to speak directly with the landlord and ask their permission to have a fireworks party.

You should also let neighbours know that you are planning on setting off fireworks to avoid any distress.

Discussing the matter, Managing Director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester said: "We can’t ever recommend hosting a fireworks party as a tenant.

"The risks are too great and it could end up costing you more money than it’s worth, so the first choice should always be a professional fireworks display.

"However, if you’re going to do it, safety is the primary concern. Don’t create a situation that will end up haunting you for the rest of your life, or drain your bank account of savings when you have to cough up for repairs."