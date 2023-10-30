But people should particularly focus on what vitamins and minerals they consume in the autumn and winter months as flu season arrives.

This is because in colder weather, we are more likely to be in confined spaces, which allows germs and viruses to pass easily from person to person.

“Eating a varied, balanced diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables is one of the best ways to help support your immune system,” explains Boots Pharmacy Team.

For some, flu or COVID-19 can be very dangerous and even life-threatening. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness in colder months.



Find out if you’re eligible and book now at https://t.co/wLrjm0YDlF or on the NHS App. pic.twitter.com/IPXA5KbcWR — NHS England (@NHSEngland) October 26, 2023

Yet some may want to top up on vitamins which are needed the most towards the end of the year.

Here are some of the vitamins you should take in winter, according to the health experts at Boots.

What vitamins should I take during winter?





Zinc

“Zinc contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Meat, fish and seafood are all excellent sources of zinc, as well as brown rice and dairy products, and you can also take zinc as a supplement.

Do you know how much vitamin D should be taken daily? (Image: Getty)

Vitamin C

“Citrus fruits, peppers, strawberries and tomatoes are all great sources of vitamin C, so be sure to include some of these in your diet if you can.

“You could also consider taking a daily multivitamin or vitamin C supplement, as vitamin C taken in this form can also help support your immune system.”

Vitamin D

“Your body makes vitamin D through exposure to sunlight, however, it’s a good idea to take a daily supplement providing 10mcg of vitamin D to help support this, especially through the autumn and winter months when the sun doesn’t say hello quite so often.”

The evenings are about to get darker as the #clocksgoback this Sunday, which means our bodies won't make enough vitamin D from natural sunlight. 🌞 But don't worry! There are other ways to get your #vitaminD fix. Check out these alternatives: 👉 https://t.co/ky3EQIntD2 #Advice pic.twitter.com/JeqPcIH9zK — Isle of Wight NHS Trust (@IOWNHS) October 27, 2023

From around late March or early April until the end of September, most people can get all the vitamin D they need through sunlight on their skin and from eating a balanced diet, explains the NHS website.

“However, during the autumn and winter, you need to get vitamin D from your diet because the sun is not strong enough for your body to make vitamin D.

“Because it's difficult for people to get enough vitamin D from food alone, everyone (including pregnant and breastfeeding women) should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D during the autumn and winter.”

If you have any health concerns relating to taking vitamins in winter, visit your GP.

You can also find out more information about vitamin supplements on the NHS website.