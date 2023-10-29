Housemates were given the opportunity to win some of their favourite treats if they completed a simple task.

The treats were in the Venting Machine and to win a snack or drink, each housemate had to vent about what was annoying them.

To get the snacks and drinks, they had to hold a plastic container to the bottom of the Venting Machine where it would drop out at random points.

It was their job to catch as much of their treat as they could as it quickly fell out of the Venting Machine.

Big Brother viewers left 'howling' at 'great' challenge

Viewers found the challenge hilarious with some taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts.

With laughing and shocked face emojis, one said: "I MUST invest in a VENTING MACHINE immediately #BBUK"

The Venting Machine is BRILLIANT. I am HOWLING 😭😂 Cheers #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ge7HMa4QZg — Eles✨ (@scubadubasushi) October 29, 2023

Speaking about former housemate Hallie, another said: "i just know that hallie would’ve blown up that venting machine #bbuk"

With a GIF of Harry Styles falling back laughing, a third said: "The Venting Machine is BRILLIANT. I am HOWLING Cheers #BBUK"

Big Brother continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.