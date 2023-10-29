The programme sees people audition for the roles of Sophie and Sky, played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the hit feel-good films, in the West End while trying to impress the four judges.

Presented by BBC Radio DJ Zoe Ball, the series is filmed abroad.

Contestants are aiming to secure a place in the West End line up for Mamma Mia! (Image: ITV)

Where is Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream filmed?





The series has been filmed in Corfu, Greece, offering an ideal Greek backdrop for the contestants to practice their lines and dances.

Comedian Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, star of Frozen in London’s West End Samantha Barks and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley are the judges.

The programme is looking for the next stars of the West End and will culminate in a live grand finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End.