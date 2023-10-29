The series is presented by BBC Radio DJ Zoe Ball and there are four judges who the contestants must impress.

But who are the judges for the series? Here’s what we know.

Who judges Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream?





Tonight’s episode will see the contestants take part in their first acting workshop which will see them recreate a scene from Mamma Mia!, according to the Radio Times.

The series is judged by Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Amber Riley and Samantha Barks and presented by Zoe Ball. (Image: ITV)

The contestants will also be surprised with a video message from Amanda Seyfried, the actress who played Sophie in the Mamma Mia! films.

The series is judged by comedian Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, star of Frozen in London’s West End Samantha Barks and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley.

The programme is looking for the next stars of the West End with the roles of Sophie and Sky up for grabs.

Contestants will audition for the roles of Sophie and Sky, played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, in the hit feel-good films.

The show will culminate in a live grand finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End.

Viewers will get a front-row seat to watch as contestants are judged and mentored by the industry stars on their singing, dancing and acting – set against an idyllic Greek island backdrop.