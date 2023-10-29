Rewards members at the well-known coffee shop chain can get exclusive access to the 2023 Christmas drinks menu at stores nationwide.

If you’re looking forward to festive drinks this year, there’s no time like the present – here’s what you can grab at your local Starbucks.

The Starbucks Christmas menu sees some festive drinks return including the Caramel Waffle Latte (Image: Starbucks)

Starbucks Christmas menu 2023

Here are all the new and returning festive drinks you can get your hands on at Starbucks.

Returning:

Toffee Nut Latte

Caramel Waffle Latte

Eggnog Latte

New:

Hazelnut Crunch Hot Chocolate - made with cocoa powder, steamed with milk and finished with a chocolate whip and a crunchy chocolate and hazelnut topping.

Starbucks' new Christmas drink is the Hazelnut Crunch Hot Chocolate (Image: Starbucks)

Customers can make their drinks their own by customising them – drinks can be made hot, iced or as a Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

A dairy alternative can also be used to make the festive drinks.

Starbucks has also released new cups for coffee fans:

Colour-Changing Reusable Hot Cup – RRP £4.45

Red Bling Cold Cup – RRP £17.45

Customers who take their own reusable cups to a store will receive 25p off their drink.

The Eggnog Latte has returned for the festive season (Image: Starbucks)

How to get the new Starbucks festive drinks

If you’d like to get your hands on the new and returning festive drinks early, you will need to become a Starbucks Rewards member by downloading the Starbucks UK app and setting up an account.

The drinks are available to buy now for members.