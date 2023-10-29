Starbucks has revealed its 2023 Christmas menu with new and returning festive drinks.
Rewards members at the well-known coffee shop chain can get exclusive access to the 2023 Christmas drinks menu at stores nationwide.
If you’re looking forward to festive drinks this year, there’s no time like the present – here’s what you can grab at your local Starbucks.
Starbucks Christmas menu 2023
Here are all the new and returning festive drinks you can get your hands on at Starbucks.
Returning:
- Toffee Nut Latte
- Caramel Waffle Latte
- Eggnog Latte
New:
Hazelnut Crunch Hot Chocolate - made with cocoa powder, steamed with milk and finished with a chocolate whip and a crunchy chocolate and hazelnut topping.
Customers can make their drinks their own by customising them – drinks can be made hot, iced or as a Frappuccino Blended Beverage.
A dairy alternative can also be used to make the festive drinks.
Starbucks has also released new cups for coffee fans:
- Colour-Changing Reusable Hot Cup – RRP £4.45
- Red Bling Cold Cup – RRP £17.45
Customers who take their own reusable cups to a store will receive 25p off their drink.
How to get the new Starbucks festive drinks
If you’d like to get your hands on the new and returning festive drinks early, you will need to become a Starbucks Rewards member by downloading the Starbucks UK app and setting up an account.
The drinks are available to buy now for members.
