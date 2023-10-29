ITV has released a number of short teaser clips recently, giving fans their first look at the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

The most recent clip, on X (formerly Twitter), showed presenters Ant and Dec preparing "The Jungle Retreat" with the caption: “The full celebrity treatment… like no other."

Already, there have been a number of celebrity names thrown around said to be taking part in the ITV show and Farage is one of them.

The former Brexit Party and UKIP (UK Independence Party) leader has been approached "several times" in the past to take part in I'm a Celebrity but has always turned the offers down.

Speaking on his GB News show last year, Farage said: “I have been approached several times by I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! and I’ve always ruled it out.

“I’ve never thought it would be a good thing to do.

“I thought it’s all rather humiliating, frankly. But I suppose you can never ever say never.”

Nigel Farage in talks to join I'm a Celebrity

Farage seems to have now changed his mind, with The Sun reporting the former politician is in "advanced talks" with ITV to take part in I'm a Celebrity 2023.

Could we see Nigel Farage on I'm a Celebrity 2023? (Image: PA)

The deal is being brokered by 2017’s winner Georgia Toffolo’s talent company — The Visionary Talent Agency and could be worth up to £1 million, according to the news outlet.

A TV insider, speaking to The Sun, said: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years.

“They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions.

“It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”

Farage is not the only politician rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2023 with former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also said to be heading down under for the popular ITV show hosted by comic duo Ant and Dec.

The pair would be following in the footsteps of fellow politicians who have taken part in the show including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson's dad Stanley.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock (left), who is currently taking part in Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins, took part in I'm a Celebrity in 2022. (Image: Channel 4/PA)

I'm a Celebrity 2023: Rumoured line-up

While no contestants have been announced for I'm a Celebrity 2023 yet, these are some of the celebrities who could be appearing in the upcoming season:

Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)

Alex Beresford (Good Morning Britain and Celebrity Race Across the World)

Danny Cipriani (former England rugby player)

Frankie Dettori (jockey)

Josie Gibson (This Morning and former Big Brother contestant)

Liz Truss (former UK Prime Minister)

Olivia Attwood (Love Island)

The Vivienne (RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Dancing on Ice)

Denise Van Outen (presenter)

A release date has yet to be revealed for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2023 but the show will air on ITV1 and ITVX.