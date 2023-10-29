Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28) after reportedly drowning, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press that officers had gone to the actor's home “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

In a statement Warner Bros, which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Matthew Perry's Friend's co-stars have led tributes to the late actor. (Image: PA)

Perry played Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the popular TV series Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Lisa Kudrow (Pheobe Buffay) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

The 54-year-old actor received one Emmy nomination for his role on Friends and two more for his part on The West Wing.

He also also featured in a number of movies including alongside Bruce Willis in The Whole Nine Yards.

Friends co-stars among those to pay tribute to Matthew Perry following his death

Tributes have begun pouring in since news of Perry's death broke.

Perry's Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played his on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein during the early series of the TV show paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

“What a loss,” Wheeler posted with a picture of the pair.

“The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.

“I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother and erotic novel writer Nora Bing on Friends, posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry.”

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.

“I’m sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest.”

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

While Legally Blonde star Selma Blair described Perry as her “oldest boy friend” as she paid tribute to the 54-year-old.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, she said: “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day.

“I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, also paid tribute to Perry having attended the same school.

Mr Trudeau said: “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.

“Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”