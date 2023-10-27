Now in their third week in the house, Big Brother contestants first entered on October 8 and since the start, two have been evicted so far.

Farida became the first housemate to be evicted followed by Zak in week two.

Up for eviction for the third week were Dylan, Trish and Hallie making it the first time more than two housemates have faced the public vote.

But who did the public save and who was evicted from the Big Brother house?

Who was evicted from the Big Brother house?





Hallie became the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

After an episode that saw the housemates compete for best kisser in Big Brother’s Kiss Cam, it was time for Hallie to leave.

Evicted housemate Hallie from South London said she joined Big Brother because “It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life.

I'm only 18, so I didn't grow up watching it, but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?"

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX.