More than eight million homes qualify for the new payment, including those on Universal Credit, the DWP revealed.

It is the second of three payments totalling £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit or tax credits, in 2023/24.

People eligible for payments who are claiming tax credits only, who do not qualify for a payment from the DWP, will get £300 from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between November 10 and 19.

Payments are tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards, the UK Government said.

DWP £300 cost of living payment eligibility

To be eligible for the latest cost-of-living payment from the DWP, someone needs to have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit between August 18 and September 17, or a payment for an assessment period, ending between these dates.

From HMRC, they need to have received a payment of tax credits for any day between August 18 and September 17.

There are several benefits that could make claimants eligible for the cost of living payment, including Universal Credit and tax credits – through which 5.4 million households across the UK are expected to qualify, and Pension Credit, through which 1.4m pensioner households are expected to be paid while 1.3m will be eligible through legacy DWP benefits such as Jobseekers Allowance and Income Support, reaching a total of 8.1m households.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for payments, as they are made automatically. Those eligible for cost of living payments through tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments are made.

DWP cost of living payment dates

The exact payment dates are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: