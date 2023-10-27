The star was celebrating his 35th birthday when he shared the upbeat health update with fans on Thursday.

Previously, Linda was flown back to the UK after becoming hospitalised following a serious fall while on holiday.

Posting to his Instagram account, Rylan Clark shared with fans: "For the first time in 2 months she’s managed to come round. Best birthday present. Don’t make a habit of it tho dorrrlliiinnn"

Rylan Clark fans send well wishes as star shares snap of mum after her horror fall

Rylan Clark's fans were quick to send their love to his mum and Gogglebox star Linda after her fall with one commenting: "So glad Linda is on the mend ❤️."

Another added: "Ah how lovely, Lindas looking great ❤️."

Some fans took time to wish him a happy birthday with one writing: "Amazing! So happy to hear it!! Happiest birthday to you too! ❤️"

One user said: "Happy birthday rylan, so lovely to see Linda looking so well.x🥰," while another added: "The best present - your lovely Mum 💕."

One fan chimed in to say: "Oh bless Linda, best pressie ever! Sending our love and loyality lol."

Previously, Rylan took to social media to share news of his mum's fall, saying: "So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she's had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out there.

"She's not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated. My priority at the moment is my mum.

"Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x."