Celebrity SAS returned to Channel 4 in September, seeing some of the country's most well-known faces taking on gruelling military-style challenges.

Celebrities taking part in the show include Love Island's Teddy Soares, former Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas and Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Kirsty-Leigh Porter.

Hancock is also part of the latest season of Celebrity SAS having already taken part in I'm A Celebrity back in 2022.

Along with the usual gruelling challenges so far in this series, the former Health Secretary has been punched in the head by former footballer Jermaine Pennant and has been brutally interrogated about the pandemic.

Matt Hancock breaks two ribs and is called "weasel-faced c***" in latest Celebrity SAS episode

Hancock's tough time on Celebrity SAS continues on Sunday (October 29), with the former Tory minister set to receive two broken ribs in a tussle with Love Island star Teddy Soares, reports The Mirror.

Soares, 28, revealed he "didn't feel guilty" at all about the incident.

He said: "It felt amazing. I couldn’t bring myself to go back to the UK without having kicked his ass. I didn’t feel guilty.”

Soares added: “When we got home, he messaged me and said, ‘You really did do a number on me’.”

Hancock also receives a grilling from SAS instructors about his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The pair, who were married at the time, were caught cosying up during the Covid-19 pandemic, breaking guidelines put in place by Hancock himself.

Hancock, 45, has copped considerable backlash since the incident was made public and in 2021 he resigned from his role as Health Secretary.

In Sunday's Celebrity SAS show, Hancock is stripped down to his underwear and interrogated about the affair.

SAS interrogator Debs screams in his face: "You’re not a good looking guy, are you?

“Pubes on your chest, moobs, so how did you do it, Matty, babe?"

Hancock replies with a sheepish "well", to which Debs yells back: "What kind of a f***ing arrogant, c***-sucking answer is that, you weasel-faced c***?”

Celebrity SAS instructor, who is watching proceedings, adds: “If that was for real he’d be missing a few teeth by now.”

While the umpire overseeing the interrogation says: “That sort of attitude is not going to get him killed but it’ll get him a kicking.”

Matt was paid £45,000 to take part in Celebrity SAS, having received £320,000 for I’m a Celebrity... last year, according to The Mirror.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Sunday nights at 10pm.