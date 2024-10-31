However, if your dog is panting for seemingly no reason this can become worrying and could be the sign of something more serious.

If your dog is panting a lot and for seemingly no reason, then here are some possible causes.

Here are some of the top reasons why your dog may be panting for 'no reason' and when you should give the vet a ring.

Stress and anxiety

According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), one common cause for excessive or seemingly random panting is stress or anxiety.

When dogs feel stressed or anxious, they may begin to pant with this being easily identified through their body language.

If they are pinning their ears back, tucking their tail underneath themselves or hiding and avoiding contact, they may be stressed.

Illness or pain

The PDSA adds that illness or pain can also cause a dog to pant with problems like BOAS, heart disease, Cushing's Disease or high temperatures and fevers causing this.

Dogs will usually show other symptoms such as coughing, drinking or peeing more and low energy.

Heatstroke

In the summer months, panting brought on by heatstroke is common. This is a life-threatening emergency that should be seen right away.

Dogs with heatstroke may also foam at the mouth, have bright red gums, shake, struggle to breathe, suffer from weakness, collapse, seem confused, have seizures, vomit or struggle with diarrhoea.

There may be a number of reasons why your elderly dog is panting constantly (Image: Getty Images)

How can I tell if my dog is panting too much?





Dogs who are taking fast, shallow breaths, panting with their tongue curled upwards, not wanting to move or stretch out their necks are likely panting too much.

You should call your vet if your dog appears to be panting too much and if they are suffering from other symptoms related to stress, pain or heatstroke.