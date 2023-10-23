It was revealed that Hancock would be joining the 2023 line-up among the likes of Gareth Thomas, James 'Arg' Argent, Gareth Gates and Montana Brown earlier this year.

Celebrity SAS is the second show Hanock has appeared in recently as he also featured on ITV’s I’m A Celeb towards the end of 2022, in which he claimed third place.

His TV appearances come after the former health secretary resigned in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing his aide, Coladangelo, in his office.

Phone calls home? Bring on the waterworks!!! #SASWhoDaresWins pic.twitter.com/WRJc97dEVM — Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (#SASWhoDaresWins) (@SAS_WDW) October 22, 2023

Matt Hancock receives call from Gina Coladangelo on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

After facing gruelling challenges during the jungle phase of SAS selection in Thung Ui, north Vietnam, Hancock was granted a reprieve in the form of a video call to a loved one.

The 45-year-old arrived in what looked like an interrogation-style room before his hood was removed.

The West Suffolk MP told Ms Coladangelo: “I’m fine, I’m thriving.”

She responded saying: “Oh, are you, my darling. Is it not tough as hell?”

Referencing the need to follow rules set down by the leaders during the training, Hancock said: “You know what? Guess what my hardest thing has been? Not answering back.”

She responded saying: “So you’ll deploy this skill at home?”

Elsewhere, Hancock said that “it is impossible to serve in government and not appreciate and respect the work that the special forces do” as the episode showed him crawling through mud during one task.

The programme saw the contestants pull themselves across a 300ft-wide ravine, before dropping 160 feet to an extraction point below.

Channel 4 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants – who are they?





In total, there are 16 celebrities taking part in the series:

Danielle Lloyd

James 'Arg' Argent

Matt Hancock

Gareth Gates

Michelle Heaton

Siva Kaneswaran

Melinda Messenger

Jermaine Pennant

Gareth Thomas

Montana Brown

Teddy Soares

Amber Turner

Zoe Lyons

Kirsty-Leigh Porter

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, October 29 from 9pm.