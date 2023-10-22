The kitchen area in the main living space was covered in dishes and various utensils, something that was remarked upon by Dylan.

When told he should not tidy the mess again, he said that he'd have to end up doing it anyway.

Fans of the show were shocked by the mess with many remarking on the habits of the housemates.

My housemate after I leave one plate on the side #BBUK pic.twitter.com/D67wamXIrj — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 22, 2023

Big Brother viewers slam 'outrageous' state of the kitchen

Viewers were angered by the mess with one user on X (formally known as Twitter) writing: "I would lose my sh*t with all them dishes Clean up you lazy pr*cks."

Another rhetorically asked: "How can people live like that?"

One viewer chimed in, saying: "That kitchen is OUTRAGEOUS", with another adding: "id be fuming if no one was helping do the dishes."

Kerry feels 'rubbish' after 'hearing' chants for her to be evicted from the Big Brother house

Sneak Peek 👁️ Eviction Night makes the Housemates question each other, before a tea party where they don't hold back on spilling all the tea ☕️ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/uQmJM5IBj9 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 22, 2023

This comes after other housemates were left reeling after hearing crowds chant "Get Kerry Out" on the ITV show's Friday night eviction episode.

Entering the Diary Room, Kerry, an NHS manager from Essex, told Big Brother: “I don’t really know what to do now.

“They were chanting Get Kerry Out and it sounded like there was about 50,000 people.

"It just felt a bit rubbish and you think, oh god, what’s my son going through? What’s my family going through?”

Attempting to make sense of the chants, she wondered if her previous comments about Zak (who was eliminated on Friday) might have turned the public against her.

Through tears, she said: “It’s really tough".

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm weeknights and Sundays.