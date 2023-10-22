Flooding has caused problems across Britain’s rail network, with disruption to continue in parts of Yorkshire, Scotland, East Anglia and the East Midlands on Sunday.

Three people have died since the storm hit the UK on Wednesday while a search continues in Aberdeenshire after a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

The Met Office issued a rare red alert — the highest level of weather warning — for parts of Scotland as Storm Babet rips through pic.twitter.com/FYkjlY6nd9 — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) October 22, 2023

Police Scotland previously said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.

Hundreds of homes were asked to evacuate due to the 'extraordinary' weather event.

The Environment Agency (EA) said three severe flood warnings were in place around the River Derwent in Derbyshire, meaning deep and fast-flowing water carries a significant risk of death or serious injury as well as serious disruption to local communities.

Derby City Council said they are seeing record-breaking water levels in the River Derwent and warned that cleaning up after the floods could take several days.

As of 5 a.m., 230 flood warnings – where less dangerous flooding is expected – remain in place across England.

Scotland has been badly affected and a red weather warning – danger to life warnings – was issued for the second consecutive day for parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office downgraded the warning on Saturday afternoon after rainfall across eastern Scotland eased.

Sunday is a drier and brighter day for many parts of the UK



Check out below for the latest #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/oUIpBfBEt5 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 21, 2023

In Wales, a severe flood warning has been issued for the village of Llandrinio, Powys, as well as isolated properties in the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence area.

The Energy Network Association (ENA) said a “small handful” of homes will still be without power on Sunday after around 100,000 customers were affected by power cuts.

Met Office UK forecast

Today:

Rather cloudy with rain affecting Shetland. Scattered showers across the south and west of England, parts of Wales and the north and west of Scotland, locally heavy. Elsewhere mostly dry with some sunshine. Mostly light winds, with near-average temperatures.

Tonight:

Mostly dry with clear periods. Patches of fog, especially in England and Wales, and some frost with icy patches in the north. A few showers in the far north and west.

Monday:

Fog and frost lifting, then some sunshine across Scotland and Northern England. Showery rain affecting Northern Ireland, west Wales and Cornwall. Turning wet and breezy across many southern parts later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

The weather will become unsettled again across all areas with showers or longer spells of rain, some of this heavy. Temperatures will be near average, although turning windy at times.