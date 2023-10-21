The actress took to her Instagram Stories this morning to share a quote from late actor Robin Williams. Robin, who tragically killed himself back in 2014, was a well-known advocate for mental health.

Across an image of Robin, the quote reads: "People don't fake depression... they fake being okay. Remember that. Be kind."

Strictly spin-off It Takes Two host Janette Manrara confirmed Amanda and her partner Giovanni Pernice's absence on Friday. She said: "We have some breaking news, unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

"Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week. Amanda we hope you get well soon my love, sending you all the best wishes!"

A representative for Strictly told The Mirror in a further statement: "Due to medical reasons Amanda Abbington will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week."

Strictly fans were concerned to learn that Amanda would be missing from the upcoming live show and took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

"Sending her all the best"





One tweeted: "Well that made me sad no Amanda and Gio on #Strictly tomorrow. Disappointed was looking forward to their Cha Cha but most important thing is get well soon Amanda. You will be so missed."

Someone else added: "Absolutely gutted, her and Giovanni are my faves so gonna be quite boring for me tomorrow."

"Get better soon Amanda! Such a shame was looking forward to her Cha Cha this weekend. Sending her all the best. #Strictly #ItTakesTwo," another wrote.