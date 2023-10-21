Despite a bitter fallout between Eamonn and ITV bosses - in which he repeatedly criticised how his exit was handled and also former co-host Phillip Schofield - Ruth seems to still be in ITV's good books.

The pair used to host the show every Friday for 15 years before Eamonn's falling out with the show. Ruth returned for a week on This Morning with Rylan Clark and recent reports even said she was in talks for a full-time comeback.

Speaking in Woman&Home, Ruth said: “I love This Morning but reports that ITV have recently asked me back aren’t true. I laughed when I saw that report. I have no idea where these things come from. It’s like when people write a nasty comment on my Instagram, I find it amusing.

eamonn holmes telling all on phillip schofield and itv this morning with dan wootton on gb news,Also mentions amanda holden and doctor ranj and the itv cover up. pic.twitter.com/QMXPYrpqlG — leejones (@gymdude_16) May 29, 2023

“If they asked me, I would certainly consider it. I did a week with Rylan last year and I wasn’t torn because of Eamonn’s situation [turning his back on ITV]. Eamonn has left ITV, it’s done and dusted.

"He’s got another job, which he loves. Also, I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me, so if ITV said, ‘Would you come and do a week on This Morning?’ and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it.”

In the interview for the December issues of the magazine, which features a Christmas theme, Ruth also says she would love a Sunday night chat show. She said: "Do I want a prime-time Sunday night chat show? Of course! I’m always ambitious.

"I’m not chasing jobs but I set my own standards. I want my clothing range to do well; I put the hours in, I do my research, I have a good team, I turn up on time and work hard. I’m very much a team player. I’m not a leader, but I like bouncing ideas.

"In television, age is not always a positive [for a woman]. Loose Women is fantastic and thank God for it, but often your age can be a negative in TV.

"You are at the mercy of programme controllers. you can have the best agent in the world and be – in your opinion – the best presenter ever, but if the person at the top of the chain doesn’t want to use you, you don’t get used."