Housemates entered the house on Sunday, October 8 and after just under two weeks, two have been evicted and sent home.

Zak and Henry were up for eviction this week but only one went home in Friday night’s episode of the show.

But who did the public save and who was evicted from the Big Brother house?

Who was evicted from the Big Brother house?





Zak became the second housemate to be evicted from the house.

After an episode which saw the housemates take on a gruelling challenge where they had to eat ‘foul fast food’, it was time for Zak to leave.

Evicted housemate Zak is from Manchester and he said he was most looking forward to "doing the tasks".

Zak said: "Doing the tasks, having fun and getting to know loads of strangers. I'm excited to meet everyone and see what everyone's about. I don't really know what to expect so I'm just excited to find out what's going to happen."

Big Brother continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.