It comes as the broadcaster announced Steph McGovern’s lunchtime show would be coming to an end in December this year after three years on air.

John who made a name for himself after winning the third series of The Great British Bake Off, often appeared on cooking segments on the programme.

Posting on Instagram, the 34-year-old shared an emotional post to his 302k followers, explaining how much Steph’s Packed Lunch meant to him.

Strictly star John Whaite says Steph’s Packed Lunch was 'as diverse as it was welcoming'





He said: “Breaking my little insta-pause to post about this. I’m sure you’ve read the deeply sad news that Steph’s Packed Lunch will not be returning after December. I want to shout, as loud as possible, about how brilliant the team have been. The eclectic mix of folk from a hodgepodge of backgrounds and generations worked tirelessly to try to keep the integrity of a 100-year-old industry alive, and bring lunchtime entertainment and company to many a household.

“What they created was a show that was as diverse as it was welcoming, and I hope each and every one of them continue to thrive wherever the wind next takes them, because they deserve nothing but success.

“The food team - Courtney, Sarah and the talented home economists - have been a lifeline to me on so many occasions, and it’s been an honour to work with them (and the rest of the production and editorial teams) for the past 3 years.

“And finally I hope that Steph, Vivek, Matt and all the people at the top feel nothing but immense pride for creating a ground-breaking, inclusive show.”

John went on to say: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be a small part of Steph’s Packed Lunch. In many tiny ways, it changed my life.

“Maybe it’s time to start selling photos of my bare arse on OnlyFans, again…”

Channel 4 axe Steph’s Packed Lunch after a ‘difficult decision’

Steph’s Packed Lunch usually airs on weekdays at 12pm and features celebrity guests, discussions, games and cookery segments.

It is the latest TV show to be cancelled after the BBC announced long-running soap Doctors will come to an end after 23 years because of increasing costs.

A statement by Channel 4 said: “Steph has not only made the nation’s lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes.

“However, with audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out of London target.

“We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions.

“We have almost 500 roles outside of London and this will continue to increase over the next few years.

“We will continue to build on the legacy of the show, evolving what we do in line with our digital ambitions whilst continuing to reflect the lives of, and give a voice to, all our audiences across the UK and hope to work with Steph on other projects soon.”