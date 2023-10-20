Willoughby announced recently she would be quitting This Morning after 14 years on the show.

In a statement, released on Instagram, she said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

She added: "It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much. Holly.”

Willoughby's announcement came just months after former co-host Phillip Schofield announced he would be stepping down from This Morning and ITV after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

New front runner to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning

On Monday (October 16) it was said Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway from Good Morning Britain were front of the pack to take on the full-time presenting duties on ITV's This Morning.

While current hosts Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson are two others who are believed to be in the box seat to take over from Willoughby.

But now experts believe presenter on Channel 5's Jeremy Vine Show Storm Huntley is now one of the front runners to take on the vacant role on This Morning.

PR expert Andy Barr, speaking to The Sun, said: "Storm Huntley is fast rising up the bookies odds to make the jump over to ITV's This Morning.

"Whilst all the speculation so far pits the job competition between her and the ever-charismatic Alison Hammond, I do wonder if ITV is going to take the opportunity to give the format a complete makeover and lead with two female presenters to run the show. And why not?"

The expert added: "Have the odd male guest presenter coming in and out as they do now, or even make it into more of a panel format with a few different presenters coming in and out, but with Storm and Alison leading the way.

"The powerful duo, with their strong brand images, and large fan-bases, would have the big-spending advertisers potentially queuing up to return to the programme."

However, Huntley seems to have shut down the rumours of her taking over as co-host of This Morning according to The Sun.

On her Instagram story recently she said: "Well it's certainly been quite the day. First I get sent this...(story about her becoming new presenter on This Morning from The Sun)."

"Very flattering but I think there may be a scheduling issue there."