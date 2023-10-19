Yinrun confided in Trish who she has become close with in the Big Brother house.

Speaking to Trish, Yinrun said: “It’s not a nice feeling when you talk to someone and they just walk away.”​

Trish asked Yinrun: “And do you think people are still doing it today? Maybe you need to start saying it when people walk away.”

Yinrun said: “I have nothing to talk to them about as well but I am making effort - I am trying to find something in common. I just don’t like them.”

Trish said: “That’s not like you to say. But also you’re allowed to not like someone.”

Yinrun shared her frustrations with Big Brother in the Diary Room, saying: “At least I have Trish. She is someone I completely believe I can feel 100% comfortable with - I can talk everything about my feelings. I feel so fortunate that I have her in the house by my side."

Yinrun added: "And Jordan is a very kind person as well. And Henry - Henry's laugh! Henry, when I look at him, I just feel like I really wanna talk to him.

"Every night I walk from my side to the other side of the bed, I have to say goodnight to him, and I will feel I can sleep tight now, that’s why I was so sad when Henry was up for nomination this week. And then I have Matty - we can talk about a lot of things."

Yinrun added: "There is quite a few people I can always find someone to talk to if I feel a bit overwhelmed with the situation."

Viewers were quick to show support for Yinrun

Viewers took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their support for Yinrun.

One said: “Aww I just want to give Yinrun a hug, she’s my favourite. I’d 100% be her friend if I was there #BigBrotherUK”

Another said: “i physically NEED to give yinrun the biggest hug she’s ever had in her life #BigBrotherUK”

With a crying emoji, a third said: “My hearts breaking for Yinrun she’s the most interesting in there! #BigBrotherUK”