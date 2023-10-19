The Department of Health has published a list of 42 hospitals in England that have evidence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) which is 18 more than were previously made public.

RAAC is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete but is also considered to be less durable.

Additionally, its aerated nature makes it "susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture" BBC News reports.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "This old concrete (RAAC) puts patients and staff at risk and the picture is getting worse.

BREAKING:

List of 18 newly-identified hospitals with RAAC - published today thanks to an FOI



We're in process of gauging extent of problem at each site & what areas of hospital are affected



(tho Zoe already revealed much of that herehttps://t.co/60R3IGl1Fo) https://t.co/yref0DqVEw — Lawrence Dunhill (@LawrenceDunhill) October 19, 2023

"We feared that even more of this unsafe material would be found in hospitals and NHS buildings by government-ordered surveys."

Full list of hospitals in England affected by RAAC

Sky News collated a list of the hospitals that are currently affected by RAAC, which can be seen below.

East of England

North Cambridgeshire Hospital - Wisbech

James Paget Hospital

Broomfield Hospital

Norwich Community Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Stamford and Rutland Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital

London

Chase Farm Hospital

Homerton University Hospital

University Hospital Lewisham

Royal Free Hospital

Midlands

Haywood Hospital

Russells Hall

The Princess Royal Hospital

North East and Yorkshire

Airedale General Hospital

Barnsley Hospital

Harrogate Hospital

University Hospital of North Tees

Scunthorpe General Hospital

James Cook Hospital

Scarborough General Hospital

North West

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Countess of Chester Hospital

Royal Blackburn Hospital

University Hospital Aintree

North Manchester General

Wythenshawe Hospital

Leighton Hospital

Salford Royal Hospital

The Royal Oldham Hospital

Stepping Hill Hospital

Clatterbridge Hospital

South East

Frimley Park Hospital

Medway Maritime Hospital

Churchill Hospital

Guildford Hospital

St Marys Community Hospital

Southampton General Hospital

St Richard's Hospital

North Devon District Hospital

Derriford Hospital

The news about hospital buildings being built with RAAC follows a number of schools being found to have been built with it back in September this year.

The government announced in September that 104 education "settings" had been identified as having RAAC on top of the 52 already investigated this year.