The number of hospitals in England confirmed to be affected by unsafe concrete has risen, reports have said.
The Department of Health has published a list of 42 hospitals in England that have evidence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) which is 18 more than were previously made public.
RAAC is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete but is also considered to be less durable.
Additionally, its aerated nature makes it "susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture" BBC News reports.
Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "This old concrete (RAAC) puts patients and staff at risk and the picture is getting worse.
"We feared that even more of this unsafe material would be found in hospitals and NHS buildings by government-ordered surveys."
Full list of hospitals in England affected by RAAC
Sky News collated a list of the hospitals that are currently affected by RAAC, which can be seen below.
East of England
- North Cambridgeshire Hospital - Wisbech
- James Paget Hospital
- Broomfield Hospital
- Norwich Community Hospital
- Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- Stamford and Rutland Hospital
- The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- West Suffolk Hospital
London
- Chase Farm Hospital
- Homerton University Hospital
- University Hospital Lewisham
- Royal Free Hospital
Midlands
- Haywood Hospital
- Russells Hall
- The Princess Royal Hospital
North East and Yorkshire
- Airedale General Hospital
- Barnsley Hospital
- Harrogate Hospital
- University Hospital of North Tees
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
- James Cook Hospital
- Scarborough General Hospital
North West
- Blackpool Victoria Hospital
- Countess of Chester Hospital
- Royal Blackburn Hospital
- University Hospital Aintree
- North Manchester General
- Wythenshawe Hospital
- Leighton Hospital
- Salford Royal Hospital
- The Royal Oldham Hospital
- Stepping Hill Hospital
- Clatterbridge Hospital
South East
- Frimley Park Hospital
- Medway Maritime Hospital
- Churchill Hospital
- Guildford Hospital
- St Marys Community Hospital
- Southampton General Hospital
- St Richard's Hospital
- North Devon District Hospital
- Derriford Hospital
The news about hospital buildings being built with RAAC follows a number of schools being found to have been built with it back in September this year.
The government announced in September that 104 education "settings" had been identified as having RAAC on top of the 52 already investigated this year.
