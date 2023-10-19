The fictional story is taken from the New York Times article and subsequent non-fiction book by Evan Hughes and has been described as “American greed told on a grand scale.”

Blunt who is known for her other roles in The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place with her husband John Krasinski recently announced she was taking a break from acting.

"This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits," the actress explained in an episode of iHeart's Table for Two podcast.

Incredibly ready for Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers. October 27! pic.twitter.com/ht4dtIGEDW — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023

"And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little."

What is Pain Hustlers on Netflix about?





Netflix said: “Pain Hustlers is the story of a struggling single mum (Emily Blunt) who loses her job and takes up a new position at a failing pharmaceutical start-up.

“Things get much more complicated than she bargained for as the company is wrapped up in a racketeering scam, and the job gets a lot more dangerous.”

Together, BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker David Yates and acclaimed short-fiction writer Wells Tower have created the film, which also features famous faces from Schitt's Creek, Mamma Mia!, Beetlejuice and West Side Story.

Full cast list for Pain Hustlers on Netflix announced

Emily Blunt as Liza Drake

Chris Evans as Pete Brenner

Andy Garcia as Dr Jack Neel

Catherine O’Hara as Jackie Drake

Brian d’Arcy James as Dr Nathan Lydell

Chloe Coleman as Phoebe Drake

Jay Duplass as Brent Larkin

Commenting on the character of Pete Brenner, director Yates said: "Everything in Pete’s life is transactional.

“It’s all about the sale. He doesn’t really have any deep connections with anyone beyond that notion of hitting the right numbers.

“So there’s a superficiality to him, but equally there’s a vulnerability to him. He’s also very entertaining because he’s completely unfiltered — loud, brash, profane.”

Is Pain Hustlers available on Netflix?





Pain Hustlers will be available to stream on Netflix from October 27.

However, it will have a limited release in the UK in selected cinemas on October 20.