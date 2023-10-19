This comes as viewers were shown a clip of Hallie and Olivia writing messages on each other’s backs with their fingers.

Big Brother says: “This is Big Brother. Before you entered the house, the Big Brother rules were explained to you. The rules state that you may not attempt to communicate in code or write in messages.”

Big Brother adds: “Yesterday this rule was broken by Hallie and Olivia.”

Big Brother then reveals: “Olivia, you said to Hallie, ‘write me secret messages on my back’.”

Big Brother says: “Hallie you wrote on Olivia’s back. Olivia, you relayed this out loud and said ‘is a gameplayer’. Later on Hallie, you wrote another message on Olivia’s back, as you did so, Olivia you said the letters out loud ‘N’ and ‘O’.”

The other housemates are shocked by the news of Hallie and Olivia’s secret communication and they believe they were referring to Noky.

Big Brother says: “Hallie, stand up. Is there anything you would like to say?”

But as Hallie addresses the housemates, Noky interrupts and says: “To Noky?”

Confused by Noky’s question, Hallie says: “To Noky?”

Hallie then says: “Do you want me to say what was written? I said Zak was a gameplayer and I said I think Matty nominated me. It was nothing about Noky.”

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their thoughts after they saw secret messages being shared between Hallie and Olivia in Wednesday night's episode.

One said: “#BigBrotherUK Punish Hallie and Olivia for breaking the rules, put them on for nomination.”

Another said: “#bbuk #BigBrotherUK. Put Hallie and Olivia up for nomination for cheating and breaking the rules during the nominations !!!!!”

With two angry face emojis, a third tweeted: “Daughter makes an amazing observation..Olivia and Hallie spelling out names whilst pretending to scratch backs? Put those pair up as well #BigBrotherUK #BBUK”

Viewers will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to see how the housemates digest the news and to find out the consequences of the two housemates who broke the rules.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.