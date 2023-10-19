Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery system is to expand to the UK in late 2024, the technology giant has confirmed.

The US company has been delivering packages by drone for almost a year in California and Texas.

Now for the first time, Prime Air is set to expand outside of the US including into the UK, Italy and into a third state in the US.

Amazon previously ran a short trial of a Prime Air drone delivery system in Cambridgeshire in 2016.

But Amazon revealed on Wednesday (October 18) that it would begin integrating drones into deliveries from some of its same-day delivery sites, including one site in the UK.

The location is yet to be revealed but will be confirmed in the coming months.

Amazon said that it would no longer use standalone Prime Air drone delivery centres, but would integrate drones into its existing delivery network.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “As part of our continued efforts to innovate for customers, we are excited to announce the expansion of Prime Air delivery internationally, for the first time outside the US.

“We have been delivering packages by drone for almost a year in California and in Texas.

“We have built a safe, reliable delivery service and have partnered very closely with regulators and communities.

“We will continue with that collaboration into the future to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and the communities we serve.”

The US tech giant said it had been working with the UK Government and aviation authorities on the introduction of the technology to UK airspace.

The aviation minister, Baroness Vere, added: “Amazon’s announcement today is a fantastic example of Government and industry coming together to achieve our shared vision for commercial drones to be commonplace in the UK by 2030.

“Not only will this help boost the economy, offering consumers even more choice while helping keep the environment clean with zero emission technology, but it will also build our understanding how to best use the new technology safely and securely.”

The announcement came alongside the unveiling of the company’s latest drone for deliveries – the MK30 – which Amazon says can fly twice as far as previous Prime Air models, is quieter, and able to fly in more diverse weather conditions.