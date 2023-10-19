Children In Need is a yearly television tradition that sees celebrities get together to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

This year's celebrity lineup will contain popular football pundits and actors as the charity telethon event gets underway this year.

Who will be presenting Children In Need 2023 as BBC announces new name?





💫Introducing the 2023 BBC Children in Need presenter team 💫



Returning presenters @AdeAdepitan, Mel Giedroyc, @JasonManford, @IAmChrisRamsey and @AlexScott will, this year, be joined on stage by the super-talented @mrlennyrush 🙌



BBC Children in Need will be live on @BBCOne… pic.twitter.com/lURjQkHaWk — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) October 18, 2023

The presenters for Children In Need were announced by the BBC on the official Children In Need X (formerly Twitter) account.

Those returning include Paralympic medalist and TV presenter Ade Adepitan, actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc as well as 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Jason Manford.

Comedian Chris Ramsey was also announced as a returning co-presenter, telling fans that it is "an absolute honour" to be part of the team this year.

Former professional footballer and current pundit Alex Scott was also named as part of the returning presenting team.

The new presenter joining the lineup is British BAFTA-winning teenage actor Lenny Rush who is best known for starring in Am I Being Unreasonable?

Children In Need 2023 will broadcast live on Friday, November 17 from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.