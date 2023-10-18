Hallie and Olivia have been accused of secretly communicating their nomination choices despite the rules on Big Brother being that contestants shouldn’t discuss their nominations with anyone.

Whilst the housemates were waiting to be called to the Diary Room, Olivia and Hallie began tickling each other’s backs and pretending to write letters and messages.

Some viewers believe writing the messages was a way for the pair to reveal who they were nominating without saying it out loud and being told off.

Daughter makes an amazing observation..Olivia and Hallie spelling out names whilst pretending to scratch backs? Put those pair up as well 😡😡 #BigBrotherUK #BBUK — Laura (@lauboo103) October 18, 2023

Big Brother viewers accuse Hallie and Olivia of ‘cheating’ and ‘breaking the rules’

ITV viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their frustration at the two writing the messages on each other’s backs.

One said: “#BigBrotherUK Punish Hallie and Olivia for breaking the rules, put them on for nomination.”

Another said: “#bbuk #BigBrotherUK. Put Hallie and Olivia up for nomination for cheating and breaking the rules during the nominations !!!!!”

