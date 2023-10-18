Big Brother fans were disgusted and appalled by the two housemates who were put up for eviction during the second week of Big Brother 2023.
Housemates were asked to vote for two people each to be nominated, unlike last week where they only had to vote for one each.
Zak received five nominations from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry, whilst Henry received four nominations from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.
Voting on who will next leave the Big Brother house opens from 10.15pm tonight (October 18) and some fans weren't happy at the choice of who to evict.
Big Brother fans unhappy at eviction choices
Many people were quite shocked at Zak and Henry being picked, with many fuming over Kerry avoiding the vote after surviving the first eviction last week.
One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Zak v Henry is absolutely disgusting".
Another put: "Everyone nominating Zak, proving that Kerry has far too much influence over the house, I can't stand it."
Meanwhile, one person shared: "ugh i can’t believe my henry is up for eviction".
Many people were annoyed that Kerry had avoided the nomination this week, with one saying: "Loudmouth snide Kerry is continuing to fail upwards - how she getting away with it?"
It's safe to say some of the Housemates were left speechless by that result 😱 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/bkpgXTirZ0— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 18, 2023
Another joked: "storm kerry continues to linger over the united kingdom for a further 9 days".
Some people were keen for Henry to stay due to the funny moments he has created with Jordan during the two weeks.
One person posted: "nah this is NUTS!! i would keep henry just for him and jordan to stay together LMAO i guess zak gotta go".
Another put: "HENRY NEEDS TO STAY FOR THE JORDAN AND HENRY CONTENT GUYS."
Commenting on the situation generally, one person wrote: "I need a “Who said what” challenge. Pls Big Brother. I want the two faced people exposed. I want drama."
