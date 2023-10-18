Big Brother revealed in tonight’s episode that two housemates will be up for eviction this week.
Housemates were asked to vote for two people each to be nominated, unlike last week where they only had to vote for one each.
Last week’s eviction saw Farida, a 50-year-old make-up artist from Wolverhampton go home but who is up for eviction this week?
See the two housemates up for eviction this week
Zak and Henry are both up for eviction this week as they are the two with the most nominations from their fellow housemates.
The pair will face the public vote and viewers can see the live eviction take place in Friday’s episode.
Zak received five nominations from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry.
Henry received four nominations from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.
How to vote for housemates ahead of the next eviction
Voting for the second eviction of the series will open from 10.15pm tonight (October 18) via the Big Brother app.
Viewers will vote for the housemate they wish to evict from the house.
On Friday night, either Zak or Henry will leave the Big Brother house and the evictee will be grilled by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best in a live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm.
Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
