This will be the second time an eviction has taken place in the new series with the first meaning housemates said their goodbyes to Farida, a 50-year-old make-up artist from Wolverhampton.

Kerry was also nominated for eviction but the public vote allowed her to stay in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother housemates to nominate two people ahead of eviction

This week, Big Brother tells each housemate they must nominate two people who they think should be up for eviction.

At least two housemates with the most votes will face the public vote on Friday.

Since Farida was evicted last Friday, tensions have been rising in the house with things such as food, housework and housemates’ commitment to passing the shopping task getting their backs up.

In one of Matty’s nominations he comments: “It just makes me cringe when someone throws a tantrum who’s an adult.”

Meanwhile, Chanelle nominates someone because “you don’t want to get in her path when she’s hungry.”

Noky remarked in one of her nominations: “It irritates me when you see someone taking and taking and taking but you don’t see them giving back.”

Elsewhere, Paul opted to nominate Trish on the basis that he feels he is “getting lectured a little bit rather than just having a clear, open, light-hearted conversation.”

Trish returned the favour by nominating Paul, stating that he is “emotionally not very intelligent.” She went on to say: “There’s no deepness to him. He’s just not interesting in my opinion.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.