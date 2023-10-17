The first episode of the 2023 series on ITV launched on Sunday, October 8 introducing viewers to the new housemates.

Big Brother has been a ratings success for ITV so far, earning 2.6 million viewers across ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices for its launch episode, and bringing back plenty more afterwards.

Despite how much some have been enjoying Big Brother, it will finish soon enough, and here's when fans can expect that to happen.

When will Big Brother 2023 finish?





ITV has confirmed that the 2023 series will air over six weeks, the Radio Times reports.

Overall, it will run for 42 days, which will be the shortest civilian series in the show's history and will be shown over 36 episodes.

Therefore, it will finish the week beginning November 13, with the final episode likely being on Friday, November 17.

The remainder of the 2023 Big Brother series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX with the exception of Saturday nights.

Additionally, the companion show Big Brother: Late & Live will be available to watch on ITV2 and ITVX from 10pm, straight after the main show.

As the previous series of Big Brother has shown, the aftershow lets viewers get a more detailed discussion on what has been happening inside the house and between housemates.

The show will last just over an hour until 11.05pm and it will air six days a week with AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting.

Plus, viewers can also watch the Big Brother: Live Stream on ITVX.

Big Brother airs nightly at 9pm except Saturdays on ITV2 and ITVX.